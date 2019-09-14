The policy was declared to boost the fleet of ambulances in the country following media publications that suggested that there are only 55 ambulances in the country.

The Director of Communication at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, announced the arrival of the first batch and said the second batch is expected to arrive in the first week of October this year.

He posted on Facebook: "The first batch of 48 ambulances out of the 300 procured by my Government for distribution to each of the 275 constituencies, i.e. 1-Constituency-1-Ambulance, and to the National Ambulance Service, have arrived in the country, with the second batch due in Ghana by the first week in October.”

Currently, there are only 55 ambulances in the country and the 275 ambulances will boost the operations of the National Ambulance Service.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, speaking a the opening of the 2018 Annual Health Summit organized by the Ghana Health Service in Accra, first made the procurement of the ambulances public.

This was repeated by President Nana Akufo-Addo who said the move shows government's "commitment to finding a solution than ever seen."

