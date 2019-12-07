A demolition exercise to make way for road construction in Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region has killed a 71-year-old woman.

The excavator is said to have developed a fault while clearing the area and ran into the house trapping old lady who was preparing fufu, according to The Mirror newspaper.

The incident reportedly happened last Friday around noon and the victim has been identified as Maame Ama Hawa.

The report said personnel from the Ghana Police Service managed to move the excavator and rescue the old woman, but she died before they could do so.

According to relatives of the deceased, officials of the local assembly did not give them prior notice to vacate the house.

They also claimed that their house was not even closer to the road, adding that the family's plea for alternative accommodation was ignored.

The Adansi Asokwa District Police Command has confirmed the incident, saying two people who were on board the excavator were arrested but had been released on police enquiry bail.

The police also said a post-mortem had already been done on the body and was released to the family for burial last Thursday, December 5, 2019.