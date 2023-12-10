ADVERTISEMENT
Demolition leaves residents in santeo, Kpone Katamanso homeless

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a distressing turn of events, residents in the Kpone Katamanso municipality find themselves in a state of homelessness following a recent demolition in the Santeo community.

Demolishing exercise in Santeo leaves residents homeless
The forced displacement of families has sparked concerns about the welfare and rights of the affected individuals, prompting a call for immediate intervention to address the humanitarian crisis.

The demolition exercise targeted structures in the Santeo community, displacing numerous households, reports suggest that the demolition was executed by an alleged estate developer as part of urban development plans, yet the sudden and forceful nature of the operation has left many residents without adequate shelter and resources.

In a report by Citi TV, some dwellers noted that they were offered some items, including 50 bags of cement and blocks, to move out of their homes.

However, They refused the offer adding that the demolition of their homes came two months after the proposition.

The impact is particularly severe on vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and those with limited resources, the urgent need for intervention, compassion, and comprehensive planning is paramount to ensuring the displaced families regain stability and rebuild their lives.

Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

