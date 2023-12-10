Demolition leaves residents in santeo, Kpone Katamanso homeless

The demolition exercise targeted structures in the Santeo community, displacing numerous households, reports suggest that the demolition was executed by an alleged estate developer as part of urban development plans, yet the sudden and forceful nature of the operation has left many residents without adequate shelter and resources.

In a report by Citi TV, some dwellers noted that they were offered some items, including 50 bags of cement and blocks, to move out of their homes.

However, They refused the offer adding that the demolition of their homes came two months after the proposition.

