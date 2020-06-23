Some apartments adjoining the Nigeria Embassy in Accra were demolished last Friday by alleged armed men.

The perpetrators are said to have stormed the property with bulldozers to bring down the structures.

While the Foreign Affairs Ministry has since condemned the act, Mahama believes the government needs to take immediate action.

In a Twitter post, he said the demolition of the Nigeria High Commission is a reflection of the lawlessness the country has seen under the Akufo-Addo government.

“Gov’t needs to urgently act & get to the bottom of the demolition of structures on the premises of the Nigeria High Commission,” the NDC flagbearer wrote.

“It beats my imagination how such a violent & noisy destruction could occur without our Security Agents picking up the signals to avert the damage."

He added: "This may just be another reflection of the pervasive insecurity & lawlessness Government itself has visited on the once peaceful Ghana. Meanwhile I call for calm and let’s please avoid any reprisal attacks.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says it has launched investigations into the matter and urged the “public, especially Nigerian nationals to remain calm.”