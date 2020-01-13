He said the recent demonstrations by opposition parties in order to halt the new voters register won't work because the EC is focused on doing what's right for Ghana.

Dr Eric Asare Bossman, said the election management body will go ahead with its plans since it is in the best interest of the country.

“The Commission has made it very clear that looking at where we find ourselves now, it will be more appropriate and better for us to be able to compile a new register to guarantee and ensure that we have a credible, free and fair election,” he told Joy FM on Monday.

He continued: “We have to do the right thing for country and God and in the thinking of the Commission we will still do a lot of engagements with the parties”.

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

Dr. Bossman also said Parliament has already approved the budget for the register therefore the Commission will go ahead and compile it.

Parliament has already approved GH¢400 million for the exercise to compile a new register.

Meanwhile, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some other 12 political parties have thrown their support in favour of the new register.