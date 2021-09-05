The news website reported that during a shootout between the group and the residents, five of the alleged robbers were gunned.

It quoted the police report as saying: “Police [Diaso District Police Command] proceeded to the scene and found five young men lying on the ground, dead. The bodies were photographed on the scene and inspected. Various degrees of gunshots wounds were found on all the bodies.”

The report added: “Bodies conveyed to Sefwi-Bibiani Government Hospital mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.”

Two of the suspected robbers, a male and female were however fortunate to have escaped after the confrontations.

The Police found two locally manufactured guns and fourteen empty cartridges at the scene of the incident which will help in their ongoing investigation.