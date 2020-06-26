According to him, it’s very “despicable” that the NDC General Secretary tried to mislead party supporters on the ruling of the Supreme Court.

This comes after Mr. Nketia told the press that the NDC’s key reliefs had been granted by the court.

Godfred Yeboah Dame, deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice

He said: “The court has just delivered the verdict which has granted our request for the inclusion of the existing voter card as breeder document for the compilation of the new voters’ register. We feel vindicated.”

The NDC General Secretary’s claims turned out to be false and he has been slammed by the Deputy Attorney-General.

“It’s very despicable and sad for the General Secretary of the leading opposition party to be speaking like that because what he is seeking is actually amounting to pulling the wool over the eyes of his own party members, to deceive is own party members and to mislead them and its wrong,” Mr. Dame told Accra-based Citi FM.

“Clearly they walked away with nothing so I don’t understand what Johnson Asiedu-Nketia is seeking to do.”

On Thursday, the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the ongoing legal tussle between the NDC and the EC over the identification documents required for the compilation of a new voter registration.

The party had prayed the court to allow the use of the existing voters ID card during the registration, but the EC was strongly against the idea.

The Supreme Court, however, dismissed the NDC’s case, ordering the EC to exclude the existing voter ID from its list of acceptable identification documents.