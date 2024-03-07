Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah is dead

John Kumah was born on August 4, 1978(45 years ), in Ejisu Odaho, Ashanti Region, Ghana.

He attended Opoku Ware School in the Ashanti Region for his secondary education.

Holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with Philosophy from the University of Ghana (Legon). Earned an MBA (Finance) from GIMPA in 2009.

He was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm with footprint construction projects all over Ghana.

Upon becoming a lawyer, he founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm, until the President appointed him as CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) in 2017.

At the helm of NEIP, he oversaw the training of 45,000 start-ups in three years, under the Presidential Business Support Programme, and supported 10,000 beneficiaries, leading to the creation of numerous jobs for the youth all over the country.