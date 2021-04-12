RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Did you expect Speaker to appoint his enemies as advisors? – Asiedu Nketia asks Majority Leader

Emmanuel Ayamga

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has responded to Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for criticising the appointments of the Speaker of Parliament.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia believes Speaker, Alban Bagbin, has the right to select anyone he deems fit to serve as his advisors.

He, therefore, wondered if the Majority Leader expected the Speaker to appoint his opponents as his advisors.

“Before, Speaker Bagbin came, what was Parliament? Was it [not] an enclave of NPP? Because the former Speaker was NPP and all the former MPs who should be on the Parliamentary Board were all from NPP leadership,” Mr. Nketia said on Joy News’ The Probe.

“I do not want to believe that the workers or the advisors at the time were from CPP. So if they were all NPP at the time and now you have another Speaker, I am wondering if Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was expecting [Speaker] Bagbin to appoint his opponents to advise him.”

This follows the Speaker’s appointment of some persons affiliated with the NDC to advisory roles in Parliament.

The most recent was Mr. Bagbin’s appointment of Asiedu Nketia, to serve on the Parliamentary Service Board.

Reacting to this, the Majority Leader expressed concern over the sheer number of NDC-affiliated persons being appointed by the Speaker.

However, Mr. Nketia said it was hypocritical to make such claims, especially when President Akufo-Addo failed to appoint a single member of the NDC on the Council of State.

“I am worried about people who cannot use parity of reasoning; when something suits them they argue in a certain way.

“They can argue that is paper is white, then the next day the same people will be arguing that this paper is black or blue. That is not the way to build credibility,” the NDC General Secretary added.

Emmanuel Ayamga

