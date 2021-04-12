Did you expect Speaker to appoint his enemies as advisors? – Asiedu Nketia asks Majority Leader

“I do not want to believe that the workers or the advisors at the time were from CPP. So if they were all NPP at the time and now you have another Speaker, I am wondering if Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was expecting [Speaker] Bagbin to appoint his opponents to advise him.”

This follows the Speaker’s appointment of some persons affiliated with the NDC to advisory roles in Parliament.

The most recent was Mr. Bagbin’s appointment of Asiedu Nketia, to serve on the Parliamentary Service Board.

Pulse Ghana

Reacting to this, the Majority Leader expressed concern over the sheer number of NDC-affiliated persons being appointed by the Speaker.