Addressing allegations circulated by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) via social media, Bawah Mogtari took to Facebook to denounce the accusations as baseless propaganda aimed at tarnishing her reputation.
Disregard NPP propaganda, Bawah Mogtari denies GNPC scholarship allegations
Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a close aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has vehemently refuted claims suggesting she received a scholarship from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).
Recommended articles
In her statement, she categorically denied ever applying for or benefiting from any grants or scholarships offered by the GNPC or Ghana's Scholarship Secretariat.
Additionally, she clarified that she has never been enrolled as a student at Portsmouth University, refuting another aspect of the misinformation campaign targeting her.
Bawah Mogtari urged the public to disregard the falsehoods being spread by dishonest members of the NPP, emphasizing her commitment to integrity and honesty.
She expressed her determination to confront and counteract such attempts to undermine her credibility, asserting her innocence and integrity in the face of the allegations.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh