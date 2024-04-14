Disregard NPP propaganda, Bawah Mogtari denies GNPC scholarship allegations

In her statement, she categorically denied ever applying for or benefiting from any grants or scholarships offered by the GNPC or Ghana's Scholarship Secretariat.

Additionally, she clarified that she has never been enrolled as a student at Portsmouth University, refuting another aspect of the misinformation campaign targeting her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bawah Mogtari urged the public to disregard the falsehoods being spread by dishonest members of the NPP, emphasizing her commitment to integrity and honesty.