The election is targeted at choosing district assemblymen and women in addition to committee members.

One candidate who has gone viral is Nana Adabor Ibrahim Isaah Ampim popularly known as Honourable Aponkye.

READ MORE: Assemblyman aspirant promises free daily breakfast for his people if voted (video)

Honourable Aponkye is an aspiring Assembly Member for Adukrom Nima electoral area. The young man went viral following his interview on national television that got people talking.

In another interview, Nana Adabor Ibrahim Isaah Ampim who loves singing did his campaign song live on air and it’s the best thing you’ll hear today.

Listen below:

And he has a winning song already.