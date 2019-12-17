Mr. Ampim, popularly known as Hon. Aponkye, has become the most popular man ahead of the District Assembly Elections.

Speaking on State of Affairs with Nana Aba Anamoah on GhOneTV, he said once he wins the election, all residents are entitled to free breakfast every day.

He added that it is the fundamental human right of the people enshrined in the constitution to be given breakfast every morning.

Hon. Aponkye has now disclosed how he will fund the free breakfast for his constituents.

In a video circulating on social media, he is captured explaining that GHc20 of flour can be used to prepare porridge (koko) for hundreds of people.

“GHc20 cannot be shared among even 50 people, but if the same money is used to buy flour to prepare koko, it can feed over 100 people," he said.

Watch the video below: