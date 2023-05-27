ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ditch Birth & Death Registry if birth certificate does not validate citizenship – Gyampo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ransford Gyampo, a professor at the University of Ghana, has questioned the relevance of the Birth and Death Registry, he shot at the Supreme Court's position that a birth certificate is not a proof of citizenship.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo
Prof. Ransford Gyampo

He said the Supreme Court should rethink its position that the birth certificate is only a document and does not validate citizenship

Recommended articles

Speaking on TV3 Key Point, Prof Gyampo said “I am wondering about Birth and Death Registry, what will be their relevance if birth and death certificate is not proof of citizenship?

“It is quite worrying, I believe we should begin to rethink this otherwise we should scrap the Birth and Death Registry.”

The Supreme Court had first ruled in the case of the NDC and another vs the Attorney General seeking to expand the required documents Ghanaians can use to obtain a voter’s ID, one of them asking for birth certificates to be included.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A birth certificate is not a form of identification. It does not establish the identity of the bearer. Nor does it link the holder with the information on the certificate. Quite obviously, it provides no evidence of citizenship,” the court stated

Facing the appointment committee on Friday, May 26, the Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, also reiterated the Supreme Court’s position, saying the birth certificate only serves as a document that records one's birth location hence it does not establish nationality

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

University of Ghana, Legon campus

University of Ghana ranked number one in Ghana and second in West Africa

Nogokpo

Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region — Bishop Agyinasare

Accident sur la VDN

E/R: Vehicle plunges into river, killing three

Kojo-Oppong-Nkrumah

I don’t receive a cedi as a minister – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah