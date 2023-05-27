Ditch Birth & Death Registry if birth certificate does not validate citizenship – Gyampo

Speaking on TV3 Key Point, Prof Gyampo said “I am wondering about Birth and Death Registry, what will be their relevance if birth and death certificate is not proof of citizenship?

“It is quite worrying, I believe we should begin to rethink this otherwise we should scrap the Birth and Death Registry.”

The Supreme Court had first ruled in the case of the NDC and another vs the Attorney General seeking to expand the required documents Ghanaians can use to obtain a voter’s ID, one of them asking for birth certificates to be included.

“A birth certificate is not a form of identification. It does not establish the identity of the bearer. Nor does it link the holder with the information on the certificate. Quite obviously, it provides no evidence of citizenship,” the court stated