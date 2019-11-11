According to the doctors, it will withdraw outpatient services in all public hospitals.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) said it will take action if the government failed to meet its request by the deadline of November 18, 2019.

The doctors gave the warning in a communiqué it issued at the end of its 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Tamale over the weekend.

The communiqué was signed by the President, Dr. Frank Ankobea and the General Secretary Dr. Justice Yankson.

The conditions of service of its members working in the public sector expired on December 31, 2018, but all efforts to get the government to renew them had failed.

They, therefore, would have no choice but to embark on a strike to get the issue addressed, it said.

It added: "Effective Monday, November 18, 2019, all medical doctors and dentists working in the public sector shall withdraw outpatient department services. This will continue until Sunday, December 1, 2019".

"From Monday, December 02, 2019, to Sunday, December 08, 2019, all emergency services shall be withdrawn," it added.

In September 2015, the GMA and government signed the Conditions of Service Document for Doctors and Dentists working with the MoH and its agencies, and the implementation date for this document was effective January 01, 2016 to December 31, 2018.

The GMA indicated prior to the expiration of this document, it engaged government with the view to renewing the document but to no avail.

The GMA has expressed dissatisfaction with the progress so far made since December 2018 hence the intended action.