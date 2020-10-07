She said her "attention has been drawn to a disturbing video circulating online purporting to show Ghanaian travelers, who have been detained and stranded at the Kotoka International Airport for their inability to raise $150 each to pay for the COVID test...It is a distressing video."

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, NDC running mate

In a statement, she said: "but what is particularly heartbreaking is seeing a young nursing mother and an infant dealing with these inhumane conditions," she said.

According to her, "It is the primary responsibility of any government to offer aid to all of its citizens, especially in times like these.

"No Ghanaian should be left stranded in their own country and no government should look on unconcerned.

"No citizen is any less of a Ghanaian because of their economic circumstance.

"All Ghanaians matter."

"I respectfully call on the sector minister, as well as the President to show compassion in a time like this, waive their fees, and eventually release these vulnerable citizens to join their families at home...Ghana can do better than this," the statement added.