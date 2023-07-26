$800k out of the $1m stolen from Cecilia Dapaah belongs to her late brother – Adom-Otchere

He explained on the July 25 edition of his Good Evening Ghana show that the late brother, a sub-chief of the Asantehene gave the money to their late mother, who also transferred same to Cecilia Dapaah.

"The US$800,000 was reported to the police and described to belong to Cecilia Dapaah’s brother… as is on the charge sheet. This 800,000 dollars is controversial because it doesn’t belong to Cecilia Dapaah and her husband.

"According to what Cecilia Dapaah wrote to the police which is what is in the charge sheet right now as I am speaking to you, and it was written months ago. It is for her brother who died months ago at the age of 60."

Adom-Otchere also spoke extensively about the source of other cash sums discovered to have been stolen by the house maids.

Contrary to the official police charge sheet, that 300,000 euros also stolen belonged to the former minister, Adom-Otchere said documents he had seen showed that it was declared as belonging to the husband.

Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Monday afternoon, and was subsequently granted bail with surety late Monday evening at approximately 10:20 p.m.

She was released after spending hours in the custody of the OSP, who had earlier conducted searches at both her official residence in Cantonments and her private residence in Abelemekpe. The searches were related to the alleged million-dollar cash theft by housekeepers, which led to her resignation on Saturday.

