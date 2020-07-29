He said the Auditor General, who is currently on an accumulated leave, is acting like a baby.

Dr. Dua Agyeman said Daniel Domelevo’s attitude of running to the media at any slight disagreement is childish.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, Dr. Duah-Agyemang said the keys to Mr. Domelevo’s office were changed because they were not sure who else had the old one.

Auditor General Daniel Domelevo

“What’s this with Mr. Domelevo always running to the media. Is he a baby? We are fed up with Domelevo always going to the media. He can go wherever he wants to. When Mr. Domelevo left on the 1st of July, the board felt there was the need to secure his office so the locks were changed and the keys were left where they belong,” he said.

It comes in the wake of reports that the Audit Service Board ordered the locks to his office to be changed.