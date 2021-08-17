Domelevo will be killed if he decides to audit the Catholic Church – Priest

In a YouTube video shared on social media, he said "As a Catholic, you can't be afraid. Catholic priest, you can’t be afraid. Catholic Bishop, you can't be afraid. No, it is guilt that is inflicting us. If that wasn't the case, our own Domelevo, a Catholic won't be doing good by protecting the public purse and we won’t support him."

"I am sure if Domelevo decides to come and audit the Church for free from NCS to the parishes, he would be even "killed" before he starts work. It's true. Maybe that's why we couldn't fight for him because he is our own son. Even if he wasn't a Catholic and was doing good, we needed to support him. Christ said whoever witnesses before men about me, I shall be his witness before my father," he added.

He also accused the Catholic church of hypocrisy of abandoning the anti-graft campaigner to fight the battle alone.

"We abandoned him when he needed us most but priests and bishops were at his thanksgiving. Where were they? He did say something that we need to think about. He said through all he went through, nobody came to him. He mentioned the few who supported him but where were we Catholics? What are we afraid of? Or the president is our candidate? If he is, they should let us know," he stated.