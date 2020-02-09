Central Regional PRO of the Ghana National Fire Service, Assistant Division Officer 1 Abdul Wasiu Hudu who confirmed the incident to TV3 said the car burst a tyre, causing it to veer off the road into the bush.

He was unable to tell the actual number of persons that sustained some degrees of injuries because they were rushed to hospital before the arrival of the fire personnel.

Mr. Wasiu Hudu told Grace Hammoah Asare on News@10 the personnel had it hectic retrieving the dead from the mangled minibus.

According to him, there was a beehive at where the vehicle fell, so personnel who initially went to close were attacked by the bees so they had to retreat. They had to resort to spraying the bees with water to enable them to retrieve the bodies and pull out the car.

Responding to question on concern the service has regarding the handling of accident victims by untrained persons, the fire officer said a programme is being finalized to address that concern.

Under that the programme, residents who live along highways would be given basic training in first aid so that they would be able to assist accident victims and reduce the fatalities hitherto caused by poor handling of victims.

Credit: 3News