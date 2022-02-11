The Fund is purposely to raise funds to among others, support the victims of the incident and reconstruct the community which was brought down by the explosion.
Donate $5m of Maxam's $6m fine to Apiate Support Fund – Nana Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed that $5 million from the $6 million fine on the Spanish company Maxam Ghana Limited in charge of a truck that exploded and killed 13 people at Apiate in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region for regulatory breaches regarding the manufacture, storage, and transportation of explosives for mining should be committed to the Apiate Support Fund.
A three-member committee set up by the government to investigate the explosion that occurred at Apeatse noted that Maxam had breached regulatory processes.
Although the penalties for the said breaches, pursuant to L.I. 2177, ranges between GH¢600 to $10,000, the Minister of Land and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, imposed a hefty fine due to "the nature and the totality of the circumstance leading to this tragic incident."
The Lands Minister has also set out 14 conditions to be met by the company before restoring their operating permit.
The measures include a ban on Ammonium Nitrate and Fuel Oil (ANFO) transportation on a public road to a mine or civil work site unless expressly permitted by the Chief Inspector of Mines.
Other measures include explosives being guarded by two escort vehicles, one in front and one at the back, both having sirens to warn people about the explosives.
The company is to notify the Chief Inspector of Mines of their intention to transport explosives 48 hours before the scheduled transportation.
According to the minister, the 14 measures apply fully to all companies involved in manufacturing, supply, transportation, and use of explosives.
