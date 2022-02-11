Donate $5m of Maxam's $6m fine to Apiate Support Fund – Nana Addo

A three-member committee set up by the government to investigate the explosion that occurred at Apeatse noted that Maxam had breached regulatory processes.

Although the penalties for the said breaches, pursuant to L.I. 2177, ranges between GH¢600 to $10,000, the Minister of Land and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, imposed a hefty fine due to "the nature and the totality of the circumstance leading to this tragic incident."

The Lands Minister has also set out 14 conditions to be met by the company before restoring their operating permit.

The measures include a ban on Ammonium Nitrate and Fuel Oil (ANFO) transportation on a public road to a mine or civil work site unless expressly permitted by the Chief Inspector of Mines.

Other measures include explosives being guarded by two escort vehicles, one in front and one at the back, both having sirens to warn people about the explosives.

The company is to notify the Chief Inspector of Mines of their intention to transport explosives 48 hours before the scheduled transportation.