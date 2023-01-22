Don't blame Bawumia for Ghana’s economic woes – Adomako Baafi

He also pointed out that most of Bawumia’s challengers for NPP flagbearer such as former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten and Agric Minister Dr. Afriyie Akoto were also on the EMT yet no one blames them for the economic woes.

This, he said, is a sure sign that the Veep’s critics are being disingenuous.

“The economic management team is just an advisory body; they don’t implement anything. And even if it is so, Alan Kyeremate was part of the Economic Management Team, and the agriculture minister Dr. Afriyie Akoto was also part of the Economic Management Team.

“All the people who are contesting for the lead position of the NPP were part of the EMT. The work of the EMT is teamwork so Bawumia cannot blame if things are not going well,” he said in local parlance.

Arguing against the candidacy of Bawumia, with some recent claims that he has not been in the party long enough to be flagbearer.

Former NPP General Secretary and aide to Alan Kyeremanten, Nana Ohene Ntow recently said Bawumia only became a card-bearing NPP member in 2008, insinuating he hasn’t been around long enough to become the leader of the party.

Adomako Baafi retorted that the number of years one has served in a party should not matter in the selection of a presidential candidate and that the most important factor that is to be considered is competence.