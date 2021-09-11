In a statement signed by convener Kweku Asare Mensah, the group noted that Mahama failed to appoint a single person from the region as a Minister during his tenure.
‘Don’t count on us, you neglected our region’ – Ashanti NDC Youth to Mahama
A group calling itself the Ashanti NDC Youth has slammed John Mahama over what they describe as his neglect of the Ashanti region during his time as President.
According to them, the former President should not count on their support, should he decide to seek re-election as the party’s flagbearer.
“In fact, at the start of the administration, there was only one minister from the Ashanti region, the minister for Environment Science and Technology, Professor Oteng Agyei, who was sacked bitterly and mysteriously just some few months into the administration,” a section of the statement said.
“John Mahama, who could neglect the Ashanti Region this much now pretends to be the lover boy just to deceive us and neglect the region again.”
It further stated: “Our message to him is simple. He shouldn’t Count on us because he neglected us when he had the power.
“NDC needs new leadership direction, a leader who is in to build a more formidable party not one who is only in for his personal good.”
Mahama is current on a ‘Thank You’ tour, having already visited some regions and is expected to hit the Ashanti region on September 13.
