The preacher said it is not acceptable that people lose their loved ones each year in such a “senseless way”.

Last Friday, over 70 persons were reported dead following two separate road accidents in the Bono East and Central regions.

Pastor Otabil charged the leadership of the country to stop the usual talks and rather take decisive actions to stop the carnage on Ghana's roads.

"The sad thing is lives have been lost; people – parents, children have died and people have lost their dear ones in a very senseless way,” he said during a sermon on Sunday, March 24.

"There is no need for anybody to die on the road. Ghana is a very small country, why should travelling be hazardous – it is not good, and we shouldn't allow that to happen.

"Our leadership should take note of that and not just talk about it but really do something and intervene,” Pastor Otabil added.

Friday’s accidents claimed more than 70 lives, with many more persons sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Some of the victims, 35 in all, were given a mass burial on Saturday after they were burnt beyond recognition following the gory accident.