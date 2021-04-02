RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Don’t let accidents become part of this year’s Easter celebrations – Akufo-Addo to drivers

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

President Nana Akufo-Addo has bemoaned the high rate of accidents that usually occur across the country during Easter celebrations.

According to him, it is concerning that accidents have tragically become synonymous with Easter celebrations in Ghana.

Delivering his Easter message to Ghanaians, the President called on the citizenry to help curb the road crashes.

He also urged drivers to be cautious on the road and avoid any form of over-speeding when driving.

“Year in year out, accidents have tragically been part of the Easter celebrations. This year, we must do everything possible to reduce its occurrence to the barest minimum,” Akufo-Addo said.

“The Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service has reiterated its determination to enforce the road traffic laws and regulations.

“It is my hope this Easter will be celebrated without any road accident. Let us help them in this endeavour by minimizing our speed.”

Several accidents have been recorded across the country between January and February 2021 alone.

According to the MTTD, there has been an 11 per cent increase in road crashes since the turn of the year.

