According to a report by TV3 Ghana, the Ghana Education Service is even yet to process their data for them to be paid.

The double track system is currently operational in some 400 Senior High Schools, as the government aims to cater for increased enrolment under the free Senior High School programme.

Although the newly recruited teachers have filled their IPPD forms, they are still yet to undergo biometric registration and to be issued with their ID cards.

The teachers have since come under one umbrella to form the Association of Newly Recruited Teachers (ANRT).

According to them, they are yet to receive their five-month salaries despite meeting the Education Minister twice already.

“What we know is that before we get our pay we have to go through all the processes. They are not telling us the truth and we have to do something about,” President of the ANRT, Collins Nana Agyemang told 3news.com.

He said Education Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, assured them in January this year that their salaries will be paid at the end of March, but nothing has been heard since.

He added that he suspects the GES’ excuse that they were having technical problems with their system, hence the delays in the processing of their salaries, is not the truth.

“We think they are lying. It’s normal for them [but] I think that is a bad thing. It’s really bad. Some of us are struggling and we have to go to school too to teach,” the ANRT fumed.

The group threatened to “take the necessary actions” if the government does not intervene to pay them their salaries.