Dr. Akuffo Dampare to face ‘leaked tape’ committee on Tuesday

Mr Atta Akyea also disclosed that all three senior Police officers – COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi – who have already appeared before the committee are expected back with their lawyers on Tuesday, September 12.

“Also, the most prominent person whose name has been bandied about, the IGP himself should also come with his lawyers.”

“Some serious allegations have been made in public, but the substance of the allegations has not been made in public. That is to say, the evidential support for those allegations is what we are going to unearth, so which piece of evidence that we’ll give to the public that will not hurt national security, we’ll exercise that discretion,” he told Joy News.

Relatedly, Dr. Akuffo Dampare has said that he will recuse himself from the disciplinary actions concerning the three police officers in the leaked tape.

According to reliable sources within the Ghana Police Service, the IGP has taken this step to ensure impartiality and transparency in the ongoing investigations into the matter.

This development follows the recent suspension of the interdiction of officers who were captured on the leaked tape, engaging in discussions with Bugri Naabu about how to remove the IGP from his position.

The decision to reinstate these officers has generated various reactions from the public, raising questions about the integrity of the investigation process.

The IGP's decision to recuse himself from these proceedings underscores his commitment to upholding the principles of justice and fairness within the Ghana Police Service.

By taking a step back from decisions involving the implicated officers, Dr. Dampare aims to ensure that all parties receive a fair and unbiased assessment of their actions.