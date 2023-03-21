Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei was passionate about developing Ghana – Dr. Bawumia eulogises former MP

In a post on social media in reaction to his death, Dr. Bawumia wrote: “I have heard with shock the passing of Hon. Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, former MP and Minister of the Republic.

Dr. was a very good friend and one of the people I worked closely with as a Deputy Governor and Vice President of the Republic”.

“His dedication to serving mother Ghana was unpaired and his fidelity to the country’s development was unquestionable.

“I paid him a visit just a few weeks ago and was happy that he was doing much better. The news of his passing has therefore come as a complete shock. The Lord gives and the Lord takes away. I am happy to have had a brother in you and to have worked with you. Rest in peace, my brother,” Bawumia added.

In the government of J A Kufuor, Dr. Osei was made first (from 2001-2003) a special advisor to the minister of finance and economic planning and later appointed a deputy minister in the Ministry of Finance in 2003.

He was elevated to the position of minister of state at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, a position he held until the NPP party lost power in December 2008.

In 2006, he founded the Wealth Creation and Social Development Skills Training Centre, which trains about one hundred young people every year.

