Dr. George Akuffo Dampare: 5 things that got Ghanaians praising the IGP

He joined the Service as a constable and worked his way up the ladder with over three decades of service to the country, rising to the rank of a Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare is seen to be enforcing the law and he is Ghana's 23rd IGP who has started the job on a good note.

He started with the arrest of the head pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, and Medikal, just to mention a few.

Isaac Owusu Bempah arrested

He has been commended for enforcing the law by ordering the arrest of the head pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah cannot act with impunity just because of their affiliations with political parties.

The man of God was picked up by the police together with his junior pastors who were brandishing a gun in a viral video, threatening the very life of the converted fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa.

Police dogs to fight crime

The police as part of its Proactive Preventive Policing Strategy, aimed at combating crime in the country under Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, has commenced the use of trained dogs on the principal streets of Accra.

The highly-trained security dogs would be strategically positioned across the capital for operational patrols which are being carried by the K-9 Unit of the Ghana Police Service, with renewed energy.

Shatta Wale arrested and remanded

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has asked the new IGP to make sure he arrests any entertainer who misbehaves after he was remanded by an Accra High court.

Shatta Wale and two of his boys were arrested in connection with the alleged fabrication of a story purporting him to have been shot by an unknown assailant.

Apparently, prior to his arrest, Shatta Wale had taken to social media to Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to make sure he arrests any entertainer who fools and put them in prison for at least two to three months.

Medikal remanded at Ankaful prison

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Frimpong, known on stage as Medikal, has been remanded to police custody for five days.

The rapper was denied bail on his first appearance in the law court after he was arrested for brandishing a gun on social media.

The presiding judge of the Accra Circuit Court, Justice Emmanuel Essandoh, ruled that Medikal be sent to the Ankaful Medium Prison for five days.

Medikal pleaded not guilty to the charge of displaying fire arms and ammunition.

Regional Police Commander returns GH¢200 MoMo bribe

Under the leadership of Dr. Dampare, there seems to be some discipline in police administration.

The Bono East Regional Police Commander has reportedly ordered one of his officers who allegedly admitted to forcibly cashing out GH¢200 from a traveler's MTN Mobile Money account to refund it.