All 6 who died in GAF recruitment stampede were female - President Mahama confirms

President John Mahama has revealed that all six victims who lost their lives in the tragic stampede during the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, were female.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Nkoko Nkitinkiti programme' on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, the President reiterated that a total of twenty-eight (28) people were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital following the incident. Of that number, six (6) have been confirmed dead, five (5) remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and twelve (12) are in critical condition.

He noted that the massive turnout and intense pushing at the stadium’s entry points led to chaos, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities.