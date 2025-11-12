Death toll remains at 6, not 12 - GAF on El-Wak Stadium stampede

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied reports that the death toll from a stampede at El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, during an ongoing military recruitment exercise, has risen to twelve.

This follows earlier media reports suggesting that the number of fatalities had increased from six to twelve.

In a statement on its official social media pages, the GAF said:

"With reference to the unfortunate incident that occurred at El-Wak Sports Stadium this morning, concerning the recruitment exercise, the death toll remains six. The public should treat any other reports as false. The Ghana Armed Forces will continue updating the general public on any developments."

According to the military, 28 people were taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment. Of these, six have been confirmed dead, five are in the ICU, and twelve remain in critical condition.