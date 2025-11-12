Death toll remains at 6, not 12 - GAF on El-Wak Stadium stampede

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied reports that the death toll from a stampede at El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, during an ongoing military recruitment exercise, has risen to twelve.
This follows earlier media reports suggesting that the number of fatalities had increased from six to twelve.
In a statement on its official social media pages, the GAF said:
"With reference to the unfortunate incident that occurred at El-Wak Sports Stadium this morning, concerning the recruitment exercise, the death toll remains six. The public should treat any other reports as false. The Ghana Armed Forces will continue updating the general public on any developments."
According to the military, 28 people were taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment. Of these, six have been confirmed dead, five are in the ICU, and twelve remain in critical condition.
The stampede occurred after thousands of young Ghanaians thronged the stadium in a desperate bid to enlist into the Ghana Armed Forces. The large crowd, coupled with intense jostling at entry points, led to chaos, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities. Security personnel cordoned off the area, and the military blocked major roads leading to the stadium to maintain order and facilitate rescue operations.
The incident happened amid an extended recruitment period announced by the GAF. The exercise, originally scheduled to close on October 31, 2025, was extended by one week due to technical difficulties on the online recruitment portal.
The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary, while injured individuals continue to receive treatment at the hospital’s emergency ward.