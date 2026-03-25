Daniel McKorley writes amid business setbacks: 'You take the punch and swing back'

After facing legal battles and unexpected setbacks, Daniel McKorley has shared a powerful reflection on resilience. His message is already sparking conversation online.

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Daniel McKorley has broken his silence with a fiery dose of motivation, urging resilience in the face of adversity after a turbulent year that has tested both his businesses and his personal resolve.

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In a powerful message shared on his social media pages on Tuesday, March 24, the McDan Group founder reminded his followers, and perhaps himself, that life’s blows are not the end of the story.

“You need to deeply convince yourself that you can get through anything that life throws at you because that’s what you do… you take the hit, you adapt, you get back on your feet, and you get moving again,” he wrote.

Then came the line that has since struck a chord with many:

“Life throws curveballs at you, so what? You take the punch and swing back. You miss? You try again. You fail? You get back up and get going again.”

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It was classic McDan; raw, unapologetic, and anchored in the grit that built a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate spanning shipping, logistics, aviation, salt mining, and real estate.

He urged young professionals not to overthink their paths but rather engage life “one decision and one day at a time,” insisting that pressure is often self-inflicted.

“Life isn’t something you solve once and for all. It’s something you engage with… All you have to do is trust that whatever comes your way, you’ve got the strength and the pure, unstoppable will to handle it all,” he added.

Although Dr McKorley did not explicitly reference the controversies currently surrounding his companies, the timing was unmistakable. The aviation arm of his empire has been locked in a heated, very public dispute, and his post feels like a man choosing resilience over retreat.

The McDan Aviation–GACL Clash

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McDan Aviation Limited has, in recent weeks, been embroiled in a tense standoff with the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), accusing the state-owned operator of breaching a court injunction and violating its licence terms.

In a statement issued on 12 March 2026, the company alleged that GACL executed a late-night operation at Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 1, an act McDan Aviation described as an attempt to undermine its business despite an active injunction.

The company highlighted that it had invested millions of dollars to develop Ghana’s first private Fixed Base Operation (FBO) terminal under a licence agreement signed in August 2022.

“This facility has elevated Ghana’s standing as a premium aviation hub, driving private business aviation, tourism, and investment inflows,” McDan Aviation said.

The company insisted that it had honoured its rent obligations faithfully for five years, including during periods when the terminal was not operational. It acknowledged a brief payment delay brought on by global business pressures but said the outstanding amounts were fully settled.

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“To characterise this brief administrative matter as a fundamental breach of contract does not reflect the reality of our longstanding partnership with the GACL,” the statement stressed.

'Don’t be ashamed of the work that feeds you — passion can wait' - McDan urges youth

Efforts to resolve the dispute amicably, the company alleged, were ignored. Worse, it claims GACL failed to provide the contractually required 90-day eviction notice.

Matters escalated dramatically after GACL was served with an interlocutory injunction on 10 March 2026. According to McDan Aviation, officials still proceeded to enter the facility around 1:00 am on March 11 and removed “valuable equipment and property” belonging to the company, an action it labelled a deliberate defiance of the court process.

McDan Aviation says it has begun legal steps to address what it calls the unlawful termination of its operations while reaffirming its commitment to Ghana’s aviation sector.

Another Blow: The Warehouse Demolition

This clash is not the only major setback the business mogul has endured within a year.

On Monday, 28 July 2025, a warehouse belonging to Dr McKorley was demolished in a tense and dramatic operation alleged to have been carried out by national security operatives.

The incident along the Spintex Road in Accra did not only level a facility; it spiralled into accusations of media intimidation and alleged abuse of power.

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JoyNews reporter Carlos Carlony recounted a disturbing encounter in which he and his crew were assaulted while covering the demolition. McKorley and three others, he said, were forced to kneel at gunpoint as heavily armed personnel stormed the site.

Carlos himself was physically attacked.

“In fact, I was punched,” he narrated. The soldiers reportedly suspected he had recorded the humiliating moment involving the businessman and his team.

The scene, as described, was chaotic, intimidating, and traumatic. Yet another storm Dr McKorley has had to weather.

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A Man Choosing Resilience

Dr McKorley is known for sharing motivational reflections informed by decades of entrepreneurship. But this latest message reads differently, more personal, more battle-worn, and more urgent.

If the past year has thrown curveballs, his post suggests he is still standing, still swinging, and still moving.

Whether aimed at critics, followers, or himself, the message is unmistakable:

You don’t stay down. You rise. And you keep going.

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