The appointment of Dr. Oware Amponsah was announced in a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the President of the Republic of Ghana.

“necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Ghana Health Service and the Teaching Hospitals Act, 1996 (Act 525).

” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr Opoku Oware Ampomah as new CEO of Korle Bu.

The appointment of Dr. Oware Amponsah is necessary to fill the void which has been left by Dr. Daniel Asare, following the expiration of his tenure on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Dr. Oware Amponsah is one of the best Plastic Surgeons in Ghana.

Until his appointment, Dr. Oware Amponsah was the Director of the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He is also remembered for emerging as the Overall Best Candidate in West Africa for the Final Exam in Plastic Surgery Part II in 2005, the first West African based practitioner to be the recipient of the prestigious Intercollegiate Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons with a specialty in Plastic Surgery.

One of Dr. Oware initial task is expected to help Ghana in the fight against Covid-19 as the manager of the largest health facility in the country.