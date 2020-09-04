He bought the Kose and Hausa Koko that were packaged for him and sat to drink the porridge at a joint in the constituency before embarking on his campaign tour.

This act though exemplary is contrary to the wide-held perception about politicians who spin and spun, wine and dine whilst poverty drives the masses.

The actor cum politician believes he will snatch the seat from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a 54% vote margin.

Earlier, he dismissed suggestions that the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat is a safe haven for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"I disagree with people saying that it [Ayawaso West Wuogon] is traditionally NPP. We won in 1992 and 1996 but we have come close to winning it, especially in 2012. In 2004 and 2008 we came close to winning it.

"This is not like some Bantama seat, or a Mampong or an Ejisu seat that we know to be traditionally NPP. The Ayawaso West Wuogon is a seat we are going to win. I am not going to win it, it is the NDC that is going to win it, he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

Watch the video below: