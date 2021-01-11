The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe has given a full scholarship to these students to study at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

Dr. Adutwum made the pledge last December after he won unanimously in the December 7 polls.

He said: “My office has taken care of admission, tuition and accommodation of these 30 fresh students until they complete their various courses.

“This feat is part of (an already started) strategies and processes for the fulfillment of one of my political resolutions: to get, at least, 100 engineers and doctors each from my constituency by the time I leave office as MP."

In a post on Facebook this morning, he shared a picture with the students before they departed the constituency to Tarkwa.

He wrote: "This morning, I bid farewell to 30 students from Bosomtwe who are on their way to University of Mines and Technonoly (UMaT) at Tarkwa. They are going to pursue various courses in Engineering fully funded by me.

Check out his tweet below