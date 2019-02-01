Apraku, who was the complainant in the murder case was arrested by the police to further assist in he investigations.

Tema TDC Magistrate Court, presided over by Mrs. Akosua A. Adjepong, yesterday, was remanded him to reappear on February 14, 2019.

The prosecuting officer told the court that (Apraku’s) semen, footprints and fingerprints had been retrieved for analysis and examination at the Police Forensic Laboratory and the results were yet to be received.

She said the fact sheet and the forensic report would be made available at the next sitting.

Mrs. Asante was stabbed to death at her residence in Tema Community 25.

The murderer had locked her inside the bedroom and threw the key onto the main compound after the act.

Her body is said to have been discovered Sunday morning by other occupants of the house after they saw the keys to the deceased’s bedroom on the compound.