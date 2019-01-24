Director of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu explained that the police did not find anything to suggest that the deceased was sexually assaulted.

Earlier, media reports indicated that the Police discovered sperms in the pelvic region of the murdered Public Affairs Manager which led to the arrest of a domestic worker.

Confirming the arrest to the media, spokesperson for the Tema Regional Command, DSP Joseph Benefo Darkwa, said the domestic worker is assisting with investigations.

But ACP David Eklu said Josephine Asante, was not sexually assaulted.

He said "The forensic examination we conducted indicated that the lady was not raped unlike what is in the media. There was no sexual assault on the lady and we can confirm that. We are looking at other possibilities in terms of the investigations we are conducting."

Josephine Asante was murdered in cold blood on Saturday t her residence in Tema Community 25.

Her body is said to have been discovered Sunday morning by other occupants of the house after they saw the keys to the deceased’s bedroom on the compound.

Though the deceased's laptop computer, phones, jewellery and other important accessories were exposed, the assailant did not take anything.