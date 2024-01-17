ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Drivers bribed us during Christmas but we rejected it by God's grace — Police

Emmanuel Tornyi

On a serene Christmas in Ghana, Police officers patrolled the festive streets.

Ghana police
Ghana police

Amidst the celebration, motorists attempted to slip a bribe, expecting an easy escape from a minor traffic violation.

Recommended articles

However, police officers embodying integrity, firmly rejected the offer, emphasizing that their duty was guided by principles rather than personal gain.

The news of this honorable act spread, earning the police department respect and admiration from the community, making it a Christmas to remember for all the right reasons.

The revelation was made on Monday, January 15, 2024, at the Police Headquarters, during a debriefing session of police operations during the festive period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghana Police Service was cited as one of the most corrupt institutions in the country in research by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in 2021.

IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.
IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. Pulse Ghana

Research in 2022 by the Ghana Statistical Service with other stakeholders in the fight against corruption has ranked the Service as the most corrupt institution among 23 other institutions sampled.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, vehemently rejected the characterization of the Police Service as the most corrupt institution, labeling such research as questionable and challenging its validity.

Despite public offers of money during snap-check operations, officers, relying on divine grace, proudly rejected bribes.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Constable Sowu speaking at the meeting said, "First of all, I thank our IGP and POMAG members for this general task he gave us during Christmas. Sir, what we learned on our duty is that when the Senior Officers dispatch us on duty, they advise us on extortion. When we go out there too, truly, some of these civilians like to be giving us money. But, by God’s grace, we always reject this kind of money."

COP Christian Tetteh Yohunu, the Director General of Administration at the Ghana Police Service, urged officers to persist in avoiding bribery.

He said "The assurance given by the men is that all the attempts to bribe them, they rejected them and that is kudos to them. We want to tell the other policemen who are home, and in their various places preparing to go to work and are not part of these galaxy stars that they should take the example from these people and make sure that they reject anything given to them. When we continue to do this, I tell you a time will come when Ghana Police Service, will never appear in any corruption rating."

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bodyguard Mumuni Fuseini

Mumuni Fuseini, bodyguard of Samira Bawumia, who died buried

SML-GRA scandal: Akufo-Addo allowed GRA boss to flee Ghana with his family - Ablakwa alleges

SML/GRA scandal: Akufo-Addo allowed GRA boss to flee Ghana with his family - Ablakwa

Wireless earphones in a person's hand [Image: Swamy K]

7 must-know rules if you use your wireless earphones daily

Corporal Simon Agbeko and Emmanuel Ohene

Ghanaian policeman Corporal Simon Agbeko saves man suffering from throat cancer