Driver's mate jailed for defiling 7-year old girl

news

An Accra Circuit Court has jailed a 23-year old bus conductor to ten (10) years imprisonment for defiling a seven year old child.

The criminal, Lucky Attrah defiled the child at Taifa, a suburb of Accra.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku convicted him on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

READ ALSO: Anglican bishop arrested for alleged defilement

Narrating the facts of the matter, the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is an apprentice seamstress and a mother of the victim both residing at Taifa.

The Prosecution said On December 20, last year, at about 1900 hours Attrah visited the residence of the complainant and found the victim alone in her parent’s room.





Prosecution said the convict took advantage of that and had sexual intercourse with the victim and warned her not tell anyone else she would die.

The incident was reported to Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service in June this year after the mother of the victim was informed by her daughter.