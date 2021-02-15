According to the Association, all its members must abide by this directive from the said date.

In a statement to the media, they said it was informed by the increment of some taxes at the DVLA and the ports.

“As we speak, the service charge at DVLA has been increased to 15%, tariffs on spare parts increased to 40%, tariff on Lubricants increased by 25%."

Trotro

“Due to the rapid increase of these services, we are calling on all Ghanaians to comply with the introduction of the new fare coming Monday."

“We ask all drivers to ensure passengers put on nose mask before they enter in their vehicles, together we can conquer COVID-19,” the statement said.