This was after the lawyer for the petitioner said Jean Mensa had sunk too low by dabbling in trivialities.

“To talk about grievances of being served tea respectfully that is such a lack of truthfulness in terms of how the evidence came in,” Mr. Tsikata said.

“[Rojo Metle-Nunoo] did not express a grievance here that they served tea and not biscuits. It was out of question and he answered truthfully.

“For the Chairperson to descend into such triviality which was brought on by cross-examination of her own counsel that shows the depth to which she has sunk.”

Tsatsu Tsikata

However, one of the Justices of the Supreme Court urged him to withdraw the statement he made about Jean Mensa.

Mr. Tsikata duly obliged and not only withdrew his statement, but also apologised to the EC boss.

“I withdraw the statement about the depth to which she has sunk. I apologize that I used unduly strong language and I apologize to the chairperson of the 1st respondent,” he stated in court.

Having lost a bid to compel Jean Mensa to testify, Mr. Tsikata has filed a fresh application asking the court to allow the case to be reopened.

This was after the lawyer of the EC, Justin Amenuvor, closed his case and informed the Supreme Court that he was no longer interested in presenting a witness in the case.

Mr. Amenuvor’s stance was backed by lawyers from President Akufo-Addo, who also held that there weren’t going to present a witness anymore.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to decide on the petitioner’s application to reopen his case later today.