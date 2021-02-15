The EC Chair said she has no desire of testifying in the ongoing election petition at the Supreme Court.

She, therefore, urged the Supreme Court not to allow John Mahama to reopen his election petition case.

“At no time have I informed the petitioner or his lawyers of my desire to testify in this case,” Jean Mensa said in her affidavit.

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The election petition took an unforeseen turn when lawyer of the EC, Justin Amenuvor, closed his case and informed the Supreme Court that he was no longer interested in presenting a witness in the case.

Mr. Amenuvor’s stance was backed by lawyers from President Akufo-Addo, who also held that there weren’t going to present a witness anymore.

This was challenged by Tsatsu Tsikata, the lead counsel for Mahama, who argued that Jean Mensa was deliberately trying to evade cross-examination.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said the EC Chair could not be forced to mount the witness box to be cross-examined by the petitioner’s lawyers.

Having lost a bid to compel Jean Mensa to testify, Mr. Tsikata filed a fresh application asking the court to allow the case to be reopened.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to decide on the petitioner’s application to reopen his case later today, Monday, February 15, 2021.