According to him, Mr. Tsikata must admit that he has been outsmarted by lawyers of the President Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission (EC).

In a post on social media, Mr. Otchere-Darko said the lead counsel for the petitioner is now grasping at straws with populist submissions.

Tsatsu Tsikata

“You do not allege and expect the respondents to make your case for you if they opt not to mount the witness box. Calling of witnesses is an option which a party can choose not to exercise if indeed that party sees it as not necessary,” he stated.

“Tsatsu should simply admit that he’s been outsmarted! It’s left with populist submissions for the ears of party activists.”

This comes after lawyer of the EC, Justin Amenuvor, informed the Supreme Court that he was no longer interested in presenting a witness in the case.

“It is our case that we would not wish to lead any further evidence, and therefore we are praying that this matter proceeds under order 36 rule 43 and C.I. 87 rule 3 (5) and we hereby on that basis, close our case,” he told the Supreme Court yesterday.

Mr. Amenuvor’s stance was backed by lawyers from President Akufo-Addo, who also held that there weren’t going to present a witness anymore.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tsikata had argued that Jean Mensa was deliberately trying to evade cross-examination.

According to him, the request by the counsel for the Respondent was not in line with Order 36 Rule 43 and CI 87 rule 3 (e) 5 as stated.

On Tuesday, Mr. Tsikata further hinted that Jean Mensa could be subpoenaed if she refuses to testify in court.

A subpoena is a writ issued to compel testimony by a witness or production of evidence under a penalty for failure.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has will rule on the matter on Thursday, February 11, 2021.