Drought in Northern Ghana prompts govt ban on rice, corn, and soybean exports

The drought, which has persisted for several months, has led to significant reductions in water levels in rivers and dams, severely affecting irrigation-dependent agriculture.

Farmers in the Northern Region, particularly in areas such as Tamale, Yendi, and Bolgatanga, have reported drastic declines in crop production.

Many have expressed concerns over the potential for widespread hunger if immediate actions are not taken.

Local farmers and agricultural experts have described the situation as the worst drought in the region in decades.

The lack of rainfall has not only stunted crop growth but also led to poor harvests of essential grains and legumes.

Reports indicate that the yields for rice, corn, and soybeans—the primary food crops in Northern Ghana—are far below average, with some farms producing less than half of their usual output.

In response to the crisis, the government through the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has implemented an export ban on rice, corn, and soybeans to prevent the depletion of local food stocks.

He announced the ban, emphasising that it is a necessary measure to safeguard national food security.

Speaking to the media on Monday, August 26, 2024 said said "We are forecasting a significant shortfall in grain availability... Without any interventions, this could lead to a nationwide food shortage."

As much as 1.8 million hectares of land are at risk and farmers growing food on roughly half that area have already been impacted, he said.

Ghana is following countries such as Nigeria and Ivory Coast to restrict grain exports this year to improve food security.

This comes after a swathe of southern Africa - including Zambia, Botswana and Zimbabwe - suffered the driest February in at least four decades, wiping out crops.

The export ban is expected to remain in place until the government is confident that local food supplies are sufficient to meet domestic demand.

Northern Ghana is a significant contributor to the country's agricultural exports, and the ban is likely to affect income levels and economic activity in the region.