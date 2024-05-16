DSP Sarpong's 'brutality' forced me to confess my guilt to IGP — Sexy Dondon

Asiedu claimed that these officers were present immediately following his apprehension on suspicion of murdering Joseph Boakye Danquah, a lawmaker from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), on February 8, 2016.

During cross-examination, Asiedu asserted that he was not at the crime scene, detailing how he spent the evening at Agbogboloshie, where he engaged in intimate relations with a woman he met, described as a call girl.

He alleged that a pimp associated with the call girl later threatened him in his absence.

In response to the threat, Asiedu stated that he attempted to report the incident at the Accra Central police station. However, he claimed that he was advised to address the issue through a superior of the pimp, identified as Adotey, in order to resolve the matter.

Asiedu claimed that Adotey, whom he later discovered to be a police informant, escorted him to the police station where he was arrested as a murder suspect.

He further contended that his initial confession to being hired for the MP's murder was coerced, alleging that ASP Sarpong physically assaulted him in a confined space to extract admissions before IGP Dampare and Effia Tenge.