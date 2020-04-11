The woman, name withheld, was allegedly turned away from getting a pack of free food being shared to the vunerable at Shiashie because she doesn't have a party card of the New Patriotic Party.

In a report by Ghanaweb, the lady was allegedly asked to leave the food sharing premises because she doesn't belong to the NPP.

“The other time we went to a certain place to collect some food items and they requested for an NPP party card. They refused to give us the items because we did not have NPP party cards. These people were sharing food items at Shiashie", she narrated.

They said the items were not from the government and that they were given by the MP to distribute to her constituents,” she stated.

The actor cum politician, John Dumelo visited and surprised the woman.

He shared the news on his Twitter handle writing:

“Yesterday @TheGhanaWeb did a story of how a lady in Shiashi was not given free food because she’s not a member of a certain party. We located(her house) her today and put a smile on her face with rice, oil and canned fish. #idey4u.”