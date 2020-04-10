Papa Owusu Ankomah was confirmed positive on Friday (April 10, 2020).

According to a news report by 3news.com, he has been sent to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of an unnamed hospital where he is said to be responding to treatment.

The UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been updating the country on the pandemic as Prime Minister Boris Johnson recovers from the virus.

The UK has so far recorded over 70,000 cases of Covid-19 with almost 9,000 deaths.

Aside from Prime Minister Johnson, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, also tested positive for the virus.

Papa Owusu Ankomah has served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and the Republic of Ireland since June 2017.