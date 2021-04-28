Dumsor: Double track has been exported to power sector – Minority jabs Akufo-Addo

Speaking at a press conference, he said the double-track system in secondary schools seems to have been exported to the power sector.

“It should be noted that since the beginning of the year, GRIDCo alone has given six different reasons for the major national outages aside the intermittent localised blackouts, with the most ridiculous reason being attributed to trees falling on high tension transmission lines,” Mr. Jinapor said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“Today not only are we witnessing unreliable supply of power, the obnoxious double track system has been exported to the power sector under this government.”

Several Ghanaians across the country have been left frustrated by the irregular supply of power to their homes in recent months.

Some weeks ago, there was a nationwide power outage as a result of a total system collapse in the transmission network.

In the last few weeks, residents in Accra and Kumasi have also been hit very hard by the frequent power outages.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released a load-shedding timetable for parts of the Greater Accra Region spanning May 10 – 17, 2021.

The ECG explained that this was to allow its engineers to do critical works at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.