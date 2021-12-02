Dumsor has destroyed all my electrical appliances - Otumfuo

"I have been experiencing power outages recently. The light goes off and comes back without caution. All my appliances have been damaged because of the outages. So I sent messengers to him to enquire about what's the problem was.

"There was a time he came around, and the lights went out in his presence. And I asked why the outages were, and he promised to ensure that the challenges are fixed. What I'm elated about is that he summoned all his engineers before me," he said.

He added: "I will say it is a good move he has taken to fix the challenge. It was the same approach he used while he was Minister for Education. I will urge the officials here present to work to address the power situation to bring respite to the people of the region."

Meanwhile, Engineers at Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has assured residents of the Ashanti Region of its resolve to fix their power challenges.

It said a damaged central transmission line is the cause of the recent power outages in Greater Kumasi.

Speaking at a joint press conference organized by GRIDCo and ECG in Kumasi, the Director of Northern Network Services at GRIDCo, Ing. Vincent Boachie, said they are currently working on their 330kV Aboadze to Kumasi transmission lines at Bogoso, which were damaged by a communication tower.

Engineer Vincent Boachie said one of the three damaged towers has been fixed, leaving two, which are currently being worked on.