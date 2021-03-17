According to a statement by GRIDCO, this is to enable some repair and maintenance works to go on in the region.

Parts of Ho, Adaklu Ahunda, Sogakope, Akatsi, Keta, Adidome, and its environs are expected to experience power outages.

On March 7, there was a nationwide power blackout to which GRIDCO attributed some faults at the bulk supply points.

“The technical team is currently working to restore power supply to all Bulk Supply Points (BPSs) in the country,” it said in a statement.

READ ITS STATEMENT ON LOAD SHEDDING IN THE VOLTA AND OTI REGIONS BELOW

GRIDCO statement