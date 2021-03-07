According to GRIDCo, a challenge in its power system led to total system shutdown, which led to electricity power cut in all parts of the country around 2:10pm, Sunday, March 7, 2021.

GRIDCo has, however, restored power to parts of the country after over an hour of nationwide blackout.

“The technical team is currently working to restore power supply to all Bulk Supply Points (BPSs) in the country,” it said in a statement.

Before the statement, Ghanaians nationwide had been complaining about the power cuts and questioning if load shedding, also known as dumsor, had returned.

GRIDCo is also working to ascertain the reasons behind the total system shutdown and will update the relevant stakeholders in due course.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.